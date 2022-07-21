Microsoft Teams Suffers Major Outage Globally, Thousands Of Users Unable To Use Software

Microsoft Teams video conferencing software is facing a major outage across the world. Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and has said that it is working on the issue, but users are facing issues accessing the video conferencing software.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, there were thousands of outage reports for Microsoft Teams in the early hours of Thursday, July 21. The outage reports started spiking since about 7AM on Thursday, and users are still reporting issues with the video conferencing software. Downdetector shows that 50 percent of the outage reports are for the app, 34 percent are for the server connection, and 17 percent are login issues. Microsoft, in a tweet from the Microsoft 365 Status twitter handle said it has found the issue and is working on a fix.

We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

“We’ve received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We’re investigating the issue,” the company had initially said. However, in a later tweet, Microsoft said, “We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact.”

Now, it is not known as to how long the outage will last as users are still reporting outages on Twitter and other social media platforms. The live outage map on Downdetector shows that the outage is global, and not specific to any one region. Users in India, United States, and other parts of the world are reporting issues with Microsoft’s video conferencing software.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.