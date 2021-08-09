Microsoft Teams to Get 'Top Hits' Feature to Improve Search Functions

Microsoft Teams will get a new ‘Top Hits’ feature in search to provide the “most relevant results across people, chats, files and more." On the Microsoft 265 forum, the company announced that the feature would roll out in September, initially for the desktop client for both Windows and Mac computers. The Top Hits is still under development, and we may see changes to the final version when it releases. Microsoft explains that the feature would improve discovery and reduce search times. It will auto-suggest the most relevant results across chats, files, people, and other content stored or shared on the platform.

Microsoft has been updating the Teams platform constantly to compete against counterparts, like Zoom, Google Meet, and others. Microsoft will also add a pre-installed version of Teams in the upcoming Windows 11 OS. Additionally, the software giant slowly making changes to sidelines Skype, and eventually shut it down. Microsoft recently announced that its video conferencing platform Microsoft Teams has nearly 250 million monthly active users as work from home and hybrid work culture continue to remain popular worldwide amid the coronavirus. It had added that Teams is also popular among smartphone users as the phone client (for Android and iOS) has nearly 80 million monthly active users.

In another Microsoft-related news, the company announced the development of a new ‘Focus Sessions’ feature on Windows 11 that appears to be inspired by the ‘Pomodoro’ time management method. The technique essentially breaks down work into intervals via a timer where each interval is known as a Pomodoro. Though several third party apps help with time management, Microsoft is now bringing native support with even Spotify integration. The development was showcased by Microsoft’s head of Windows and devices Panos Panay in a post on Twitter. The Focus Sessions feature is not yet available in public Insider Previews. Apart from the Spotify integration, there is also direct support for Microsoft To-Do, the company’s cloud-based task management application.

