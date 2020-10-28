Microsoft Teams User Base Jumps 50 Percent to Reach 115 Million Daily Active Users

The COVID-19 pandemic has given professional video conferencing tools like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams an accelerating growth, which does not seem to die down any time soon, even after the coronavirus pandemic. Microsoft Teams, for example, now has 115 million daily active users, a more than 50 percent rise from the 75 million that Microsoft had reported in April. The rise in active users was reported by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during an earnings call with investors.

Now, it is difficult to count Microsoft Teams' numbers to its rivals, since both Zoom and Google Meet report daily active participants, while Microsoft Teams counts daily active users. This means that on apps like Google Meet or Zoom, a single user could be counted multiple times through different meetings during a day. Google had last announced that Google Meet has 100 million daily active participants, while Zoom had said it gets 300 million daily participants. Apart from the increased user base, Microsoft also said that Teams users contributed to more than 30 billion collaboration minutes in a single day this quarter.

Apart from reaching new customers, Microsoft has also been improving the Teams app throughout the pandemic, in order to improve the work from home experience. So much so that the app's new Together Mode was specifically designed for pandemic-era meetings, allowing participants to sit virtually next to each other. This feature was used by NBA for basketball games during the summer.

During the earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also announced that Microsoft's professional networking platform LinkedIn now has 722 million users.