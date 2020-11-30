Microsoft Teams Web App Will Stop Working on Internet Explorer 11 From Today

Microsoft Teams will stop working on Mircosoft's Internet Explorer 11 from today, according to Microsoft's roadmap for shutting down the Internet Explorer web browser. Microsoft Teams web app is the first app to stop working on the date web browser from Microsoft. Microsoft is shutting down the Internet Explorer in order to migrate users to Chromium-based Edge browser. Microsoft 365 apps and services will also stop working on Internet Explorer 11 by August 2021.

Microsoft had announced that all Microsoft 365 apps and services will stop working on Internet Explorer 11 from August 2021 back in August. Teams comes as the first app to stop working on Internet Explorer. From March 9 next year, Microsoft will also end support for the older, non-Chromium version of its Edge browser, known as the Edge Legacy. Microsoft Edge was rebuilt on the Chromium open source engine about two years back and now comes pre-installed with Windows 10 20H2 and beyond.

From August 21, all Microsoft 365 apps and services besides Teams will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 and users will have to migrate to Microsoft Edge. Microsoft also recommends Microsoft 365 apps users to prefer Microsoft Edge over Internet Explorer.

Microsoft had recently announced a slew of updates for Teams where the company integrated more Workplace apps into the video conferencing software. Microsoft said that Teams now has about 115 million daily active users, an uptick of more than 50 percent in just six months.