Microsoft Teams Will Stop Working on Internet Explorer This Month

Microsoft is in the works of shutting down the Internet Explorer for good. The company is pushing for its Chromium-based Edge browser to replace the old Internet Explorer. Just last week, Microsoft announced that it will start redirecting Internet Explorer users to Edge and released a list of website that will redirect users to Edge. Among those websites, Microsoft Teams takes a prominent spot. Given that Internet Explorer still holds about 5 percent of the total web traffic, quite a lot of people will be surprised to be redirected to the Chromium-based Edge browser.

Microsoft had, in August said that Internet Explorer will stop supporting Teams beginning November 30. Last week, Microsoft had announced that big websites like YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and a number of Google products, including Microsoft Teams will start automatically redirecting Internet Explorer users to Edge. According to Microsoft's FAQs, the change will roll out in Microsoft Edge version 87, set to arrive in the third week of November. Microsoft is planning to force Windows computers to automatically launch around 1,156 websites in Edge if users try to launch an 'incompatible' site in Internet Explorer.

Currently, Internet Explorer 11 is still available to use on several Windows PCs, but the browser barely gets any new features via Windows 10 software updates. According to Microsoft, the redirection of websites from Explorer 11 to Microsoft Edge works through Internet Explorer Browser Helper Object (BHO) named 'IEtoEdge BHO'. If a website (say Twitter or Facebook) on IE11 is found to be incompatible with the browser, the BHO coding will automatically redirect users to the Chromium-based Edge and a text will appear stating browser incompatibility.