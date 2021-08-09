Microsoft Testing A Night Mode On Xbox To Make Late Night Gaming Easier On The Eye

Redmond, Washington-based company Microsoft is working on a new night mode for Xbox consoles. The software giant has already began testing the new night mode with Xbox Insiders, and it allows users to dim their screens, controller LED brightness, and even the Xbox power button. The night mode has a lot of customisations, including different dimming levels and an optional blue light filter, a report in The Verge said. With the night mode, Xbox users will also be able to dim the LED brightness on their controllers in the night mode and dim the Xbox power button light or turn it off. Users can also set an Xbox to switch to the system dark mode and disable HDR when the night mode is enabled.

The report in The Verge also says that the night mode on Xboz comes with a lot of customisations and can be set to a schedule, either manually, or automatically at sunset and disable itself at sunrise. Microsoft is currently testing this with Xbox Insiders, so users can expect it to filter through various testing channels in the coming weeks before rolling out to all Xbox users. The Verge’s Tom Warren even posted a ideo on his personal YouTube, demonstrating the night mode on an Xbox console. The customisation options, as seen in the video, include display dimming, HDR options, theme, controller LED brightness, and power button brightness. It is not known if Microsoft plans to enhance this even further in the future.

The testing is only live to Xbox Insiders in a very early stage and will take a while to reach all users. The feature, however, is something that will be appreciated by gamers all across as the Night Mode will be more consistent with late-night gaming sessions, regardless of the screen a user is on.

