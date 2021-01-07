Microsoft Testing New Windows 10 Feature That Will Bring Weather, News Widgets to Taskbar

Microsoft constantly brings new features and visual upgrades to its Windows OS frequently. The company is now making a big change to the Windows 10 taskbar soon, as it plans to add a weather widget to the taskbar. The new feature, according to reports, has been made available to testers already and it will allow Windows 10 users to access a feed of news, stocks, and weather information straight from the taskbar.

The taskbar feature will pop out into a mini feed of content that can be personalised according to a user's preference including sports news, headlines, and weather information. Microsoft is using its Microsoft News network to source news and content from more than 4,500 sources. The company has been curating this via its machine learning for the past few months, and this feature will also learn a user's behaviour and show what news is relevant to them when they dismiss or like stories in the feed.

Microsoft is testing the new feature with its Windows Insiders on the dev channel of Windows 10 today and it will likely roll out to all users later this year. The feature will initially be limited to testers in the US, Canada, Australia, and India. The new taskbar feature will also require Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser to be installed on a PC. This also means that if users click any link, it will open in Edge.

Further, there will also be an option to disable this new taskbar feature, and Microsoft says that it will be an ad-free experience.