Microsoft Testing Teams 2.0 With New Messaging Feature on Windows 11

Microsoft is seemingly testing a redesigned version of Microsoft Teams called Microsoft Teams 2.0 in the Windows 11 preview builds. According to Windows Latest, the latest version of Microsoft Teams 2.0 is based on Edge WebView2, and it uses Chromium rendering engine along with web technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript. The software giant is also said to be testing “quoted replies" to allow users to respond to specific messages within quotes. One of the most notable features that the latest version of Teams for desktop include is the ability to start a call directly from the taskbar. The one-to-one and group audio and video calling feature is said to be powered entirely by Microsoft Edge WebView, the report notes that Microsoft has promised more features later.

It appears that Microsoft Teams users can start or join conversations, create and join meetings. Windows Central adds that Team 2.0 for Windows 11 beta is exclusive to personal accounts, meaning developers with paid tiers do not have the access yet. During the Windows 11 presentation last month, Microsoft had announced plans to bring Teams natively on PCs for wider adoption. The company is also hoping to rival Apple FaceTime by adding new features like direct texting ability on the PC.

The publication does not note anything about the ‘Top Hits‘ feature on Teams’ search that Microsoft announced earlier this month. The tool aims to provide the “most relevant results across people, chats, files and more." On the Microsoft 365 forum, the company announced that the feature would roll out in September, initially for the desktop client for both Windows and Mac computers. The Top Hits was said to be still under development, and users may see changes in the final version when it releases. Microsoft explains that the feature would improve discovery and reduce search times. It will auto-suggest the most relevant results across chats, files, people, and other content stored or shared on the platform.

