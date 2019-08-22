Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Microsoft Tests More Control for Apps that Restart with Windows 10

Restarting PCs at some point or the other is a constant, but a new Windows 10 update could offer a subtle tweak to how the operating system handles restarts.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 22, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Microsoft Tests More Control for Apps that Restart with Windows 10
Restarting PCs at some point or the other is a constant, but a new Windows 10 update could offer a subtle tweak to how the operating system handles restarts.
Microsoft is testing a new setting that allows Windows users more control over whether their apps automatically launch when they restart their PC. Restarting PCs at some point or the other is a constant, but a new Windows 10 update could offer a subtle tweak to how the operating system handles restarts. According to a report, outside of the latest Preview Build, the option of controlling app restart behaviour is bundled with a menu item to set up a new device. If a user is unaware that the two settings are tied together, it may seem that Windows is not capable of launching some apps automatically.

However, according to Microsoft, the new setting is disabled and insiders can activate it by navigating to the "Sign-in options" section of the Accounts settings menu. Alternatively, it's possible to access the toggle by typing "restart apps" into either Windows 10's Start menu or settings search bar. It is noteworthy that not all features that Microsoft showcases in its Preview Builds go on to be available in the final release of Windows 10, however, if the company does decide to include the tweak, it will be available when Microsoft launches its "20H1" update at the start of next year. It is the same update which will see Microsoft adding a built-in Linux kernel to Windows 10.

Of the bugs being addressed in the update, Microsoft has said it will look into the instance in which some apps were not able to execute background tasks. The company has also fixed a bug that caused the taskbar to sometimes disappear when launching Windows' touch keyboard.

