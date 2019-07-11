Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Microsoft Tests Windows 10 Password-free Sign-ins, Here's all you Need to Know

While the feature is available only on a few number of users' PCs at the moment, it might be available on more devices in the next one week.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
Microsoft Tests Windows 10 Password-free Sign-ins, Here’s all you Need to Know
While the feature is available only on a few number of users’ PCs at the moment, it might be available on more devices in the next one week.
Windows has been on a roller-coaster ride, introducing new changes and updates. In its latest move, Microsoft has decided to do away with sign-ins that require passwords on Windows 10. The new move will make signing-in much easier wherein a person can log-in using their finger, face or a pin. Microsoft has released a Windows 10 preview for Fast ring Insiders, which gives its user the option to make all accounts on a particular device ‘passwordless’ when logging into the operating system.

The steps to use the feature are as easy as it sounds. The user can modify the setting by going to ‘Accounts’ and then ‘sign-in options’. However, once the user make their sign-in option passwordless, they will have to use Windows Hello face recognition, fingerprint detection, a PIN code or a physical security key to unlock their system.

While the feature is available only on a few number of users’ PCs at the moment, it might be available on more devices in the next one week. Also, the users need not worry about the bugs as this is the Fast ring.

Microsoft’s Dona Sarkar and Brandon LeBlanc wrote about the new build in a blog post, explaining, “For improved security and a more seamless sign-in experience, you can now enable passwordless sign-in for Microsoft accounts on your Windows 10 device by going to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options, and selecting ‘On’ under ‘Make your device passwordless’.”

While Microsoft provides you the option to make sign-ins password free, it still recommends the users to use Windows Hello sign-in.

