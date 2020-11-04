Microsoft To Do App for Android, iOS, and Widows 10 Getting Improvements and Fixes via New Update

Microsoft To Do app for Windows 10 is getting new updates that include a bunch of improvements as well as a few bug fixes. Similarly, the cloud-based task management app for Android and iOS are also receiving a new update that fixes known bugs, as per the changelog. Additionally, Windows 10 users are now getting task count on the To Do app besides the completed bucket in user-created lists, in order to help keep track of completed tasks. To get the new features and security fixes, users can update the app from Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Microsoft Store, respectively.

The changelog for the Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 also highlights that the sections in the Planned smartlist will now show the task count in the section title. Users who reported abrupt crashing of the app, are now getting a solution with the latest OTA update. Similarly, the update for Microsoft To Do app for iOS, patches issues with Siri to provide a smooth experience while adding tasks via voice commands. It also addresses the issue with printing via the app. The Android app, on the other hand, is getting a solution for Sync on To Do app.

Earlier in May, Microsoft had rolled out new features on the To Do app after it announced the exit of Wunderlist which it acquired back in 2015. Similarly, some of the features from the cloud-based task management app, was introduced on the To Do app around that time. Last month, Microsoft via a tweet had reminded Wunderlist users to export data to the To Do App, as the platform is slated to shut down completely on November 16. Meanwhile, Google has announced that the company will end support for the Google Keep Chrome app in February 2021. As a part of the company's long term plan of killing all Chrome apps, Keep users will still be able to access data via the website or dedicated shortcut keys across Google products that includes Gmail.