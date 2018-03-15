Microsoft to Expand Azure Cloud Services in Europe, Middle East

Microsoft has announced plans to deliver Microsoft Azure Cloud services from its first data centre locations in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and soon expand the Cloud options for customers in Germany. "Microsoft Cloud in France is officially open with the general availability of Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365 and Dynamics 365 will follow in early 2019," Jason Zander, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Azure, said in a blog post late on Wednesday.By delivering the comprehensive, intelligent Microsoft Cloud -- comprising Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365 -- from data centres in a given geography, the company offers scalable and resilient Cloud services for enterprises. The executive also said the company is "deepening its investment" in the Middle East with these first Cloud regions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE."We have the long-standing expertise and deep local relationships in the Middle East. We strive to combine that knowledge with our Cloud services to help public and private institutions scale to meet the tremendous economic growth and technological innovation in the country and across the region," Zander said. In Europe, Zander said, Microsoft's engagement with financial institutions and regulators in Switzerland over the past several years has led to a deeper understanding of the market and the opportunity for locally delivered, trusted enterprise Cloud services."We intend to be the first global Cloud operator to introduce cloud regions in Switzerland, which will be in the cantons of Geneva and Zurich," he emphasised. Further, in Germany, the new Cloud offering would complement the options already available for customers.