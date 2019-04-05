English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft to Facilitate Healthcare For Railway Staff: Here Are The Details
On registering for the healthcare services, Indian Railway employees will be able to search on Microsoft Kaizala, the nearest hospitals and doctors and the list of empanelled diagnostic centres and health units.
Microsoft to Facilitate Healthcare For Railway Staff: Here Are The Details
Loading...
The Indian Railways on Thursday said it will use Microsoft Kaizala to connect its employees across the country with quality healthcare facilities. Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile-only product that makes it simple for organisations to seamlessly communicate, collaborate and complete tasks, bringing together desktop users and mobile-only users.
The Kaizala app will enable serving and retired railway employees to avail healthcare services of 125 railway and 133 private recognised hospitals. On registering for the healthcare services, Indian Railway employees will be able to search on Microsoft Kaizala, the nearest hospitals and doctors and the list of empanelled diagnostic centres and health units.
"As one of the largest employers in India, we are committed towards providing rich experience to our employees," Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board, Indian Railways, said in a statement. Employees can book doctor appointments, share diagnostic lab reports directly with their doctors and save digital records in 'Me Chat' of Microsoft Kaizala.
They will also be able to access key announcements and share their feedback to improve the quality of medical services with built in action cards. Microsoft Kaizala offers large organizations like the Railways an easy and simple way to share data for insightful decision making and gives employees an easy-to-use efficient solution.
"Powered by Microsoft's trusted cloud platform, mobility and enterprise security, Microsoft Kaizala is a perfect fit for the unique needs of one of India's largest job creators," said Rajiv Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Experiences & Devices Group, Microsoft.
The Kaizala app will enable serving and retired railway employees to avail healthcare services of 125 railway and 133 private recognised hospitals. On registering for the healthcare services, Indian Railway employees will be able to search on Microsoft Kaizala, the nearest hospitals and doctors and the list of empanelled diagnostic centres and health units.
"As one of the largest employers in India, we are committed towards providing rich experience to our employees," Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board, Indian Railways, said in a statement. Employees can book doctor appointments, share diagnostic lab reports directly with their doctors and save digital records in 'Me Chat' of Microsoft Kaizala.
They will also be able to access key announcements and share their feedback to improve the quality of medical services with built in action cards. Microsoft Kaizala offers large organizations like the Railways an easy and simple way to share data for insightful decision making and gives employees an easy-to-use efficient solution.
"Powered by Microsoft's trusted cloud platform, mobility and enterprise security, Microsoft Kaizala is a perfect fit for the unique needs of one of India's largest job creators," said Rajiv Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Experiences & Devices Group, Microsoft.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He Rings in 54th Birthday
- Mummy Returns? Thousands-Year-Old Egyptian Sarcophagus to be Opened on Live TV
- Keanu Reeves Trains With Navy SEAL and Automatic Rifles for 'John Wick 3,' See Video
- Game of Thrones: Inside the Star-Studded Final Season Premiere, See All Pics
- TikTok Responds to Recent Madras High Court Request to Ban The Video App
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results