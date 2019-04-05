Microsoft to Facilitate Healthcare For Railway Staff: Here Are The Details

The Indian Railways on Thursday said it will use Microsoft Kaizala to connect its employees across the country with quality healthcare facilities. Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile-only product that makes it simple for organisations to seamlessly communicate, collaborate and complete tasks, bringing together desktop users and mobile-only users.The Kaizala app will enable serving and retired railway employees to avail healthcare services of 125 railway and 133 private recognised hospitals. On registering for the healthcare services, Indian Railway employees will be able to search on Microsoft Kaizala, the nearest hospitals and doctors and the list of empanelled diagnostic centres and health units."As one of the largest employers in India, we are committed towards providing rich experience to our employees," Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board, Indian Railways, said in a statement. Employees can book doctor appointments, share diagnostic lab reports directly with their doctors and save digital records in 'Me Chat' of Microsoft Kaizala.They will also be able to access key announcements and share their feedback to improve the quality of medical services with built in action cards. Microsoft Kaizala offers large organizations like the Railways an easy and simple way to share data for insightful decision making and gives employees an easy-to-use efficient solution."Powered by Microsoft's trusted cloud platform, mobility and enterprise security, Microsoft Kaizala is a perfect fit for the unique needs of one of India's largest job creators," said Rajiv Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Experiences & Devices Group, Microsoft.