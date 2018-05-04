English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft to Fix Chrome Freeze, Crash Bug in Windows 10 Update
Several Chrome users reported bugs after installing the latest Windows update.
(photo for representation)
Microsoft is working on to fix crashing and freezing issues with Google's Chrome browser with its new "Windows 10 April 2018" update which could be ready for next week's scheduled patch. "The software maker was forced to delay rolling out its Windows 10 April 2018 Update due to Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) issues last month and now it's facing these fresh issues with Chrome and the 'Hey Cortana' feature," The Verge reported late on Thursday.
Several Chrome users reported bugs after installing the latest update and the software giant reportedly said it was aware that devices could totally hang and lock up when using the latest Windows 10 update and Chrome. The monthly Windows 10 updates typically include new features such as the recent "Timeline" activity log and seek to squash bugs -- such as the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities Microsoft added defences for last month.
Also read: Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Leica Triple Camera
Microsoft has suggested users affected with their systems locking up to try a workaround key sequence until it deployed a fix for the Chrome bug. The company reportedly has 10 million people signed up to help it test new Windows 10 updates however it is not clear how many actively do so.
Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Also Watch
Several Chrome users reported bugs after installing the latest update and the software giant reportedly said it was aware that devices could totally hang and lock up when using the latest Windows 10 update and Chrome. The monthly Windows 10 updates typically include new features such as the recent "Timeline" activity log and seek to squash bugs -- such as the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities Microsoft added defences for last month.
Also read: Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Leica Triple Camera
Microsoft has suggested users affected with their systems locking up to try a workaround key sequence until it deployed a fix for the Chrome bug. The company reportedly has 10 million people signed up to help it test new Windows 10 updates however it is not clear how many actively do so.
Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- National Film Awards 2018: Why This Year's Winners Mark A Significant Breakthrough For Indian Cinema
- Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
- Brazil Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse