Microsoft To Invest $5 Billion In Internet Of Things Over 4 Years

Microsoft will invest $5 billion in the Internet of Things (IoT) globally including in India over the next four years, the company said on Wednesday. With Microsoft's IoT platform spanning Cloud, operating system and devices, the company is simplifying the IoT journey so that any customer can create trusted, connected solutions. "Microsoft in India is committed to helping everyone bring their digital transformation vision to life across every industry," the company said in a blog post.IoT is gathering momentum in India, impacting daily lives in saving electricity, resources, predictive healthcare, automobile safety and more. Microsoft Azure is the preferred platform powering a variety of IoT devices. In India, TechSpan Engineering has implemented a monitoring system built on the Azure IoT platform, using sensors provided by the Austrian firm s::can and their India Partner Aaxis Nano.Using the power of the Microsoft cloud, IoT and data, the solution taps into the robust s::can sensors to provide measurements across 17 parameters. "The solution is currently being used for monitoring drinking water quality online by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (125 stations) and Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) in Hubli, Dharwad and Bijapur (3 stations)," Microsoft said."It is also being used for online surface water quality monitoring by Central Pollution Control Board, New Delhi (44 stations) and Central Water Commission, New Delhi (3 stations)," the company added. Microsoft Azure IoT is powering India's first Smart Street Lighting Project for Jaipur. "Microsoft's partner Samudra LED has now deployed a customised Microsoft IoT-platform-based solution created by ISV Precimetrix to monitor, control and manage smart LED public street lights," said the blog post.The project will benefit 1.65 million people through improved street lighting and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 36,750 metric tonnes per year. It will also result in $1 million per year in fiscal savings accrued to the government due to reduced energy consumption. Researchers at IISc Bangalore are also using a network of IoT sensors coupled with Microsoft Azure analytics to find how cloud technologies can help tackle water scarcity in cities."Microsoft ‘FarmBeats' is a research project for agriculture that enables seamless data collection from various sensors, cameras and drones," the company said. Earlier last year, Tata Motors announced it will leverage Microsoft's connected vehicle technologies to create a personalised, smart and safer driving experience.