Microsoft to Invest Another Rs 16,000 Cr for Data Centers in Hyderabad; WebPT to Set up Rs 150-cr GCC

Tech giant Microsoft will establish a total of six data centres in Telangana, company officials told IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Earlier, it had announced the establishment of three data centres with investments of Rs 16,000 crore.

Microsoft, which announced the establishment of three data centres with an investment of Rs 16,000 in 2021, has decided to expand its project, making investments by the tech giant in Telangana to reach a whopping Rs 32,000 crore.

Microsoft president (Asia) Ahmed Mazhar informed Telangana minister Rao regarding the decision at a meeting held at Microsoft Cafe on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, where the state IT and Industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan also took part.

In a statement, Mazhar said Telangana is a comfortable state for Microsoft. “We established our second campus in Hyderabad after the first one in the US. We feel happy to be partner in the progress of the state and the development of Microsoft," he said.

Announcing the expansion of the data centre project, he said the company had already invested in the establishment of three data centres worth Rs 16,000 crore in Telangana, where the work has started.

Speaking in detail, he said the data centres, which will serve with 100 MW of IT load each, are a step towards Microsoft’s goal of strengthening cloud infrastructure. “We are planning a total of six data centres. Our goal is to provide services to customers across the globe, including India, by strengthening the cloud infrastructure," he said.

He said that the construction of six centres would be completed in 10 to 15 years in a phased manner.

Microsoft will also tie up with the Telangana government in skill training, internship programmes, cloud development, and other projects. “We are also moving forward by making MOUs (Memorandum of Understandings) with the government in skill training, internship programmes and cloud development. Microsoft has been working with the Telangana state government and providing public services. Apart from data centres project, Microsoft will identify other projects and work with the government," Mazhar said.

Minister Rao welcomed the decision and called it “great news." “It is great news. We are thankful to Microsoft. The latest investment will strengthen the bond between the Telangana government and Microsoft. We (state government) are already working with Microsoft in the areas such as training in skill development and cloud adaptation. The Telangana-based services of Microsoft will reach at top level globally", the minister said.

Rao met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during the latter’s recent visit to Hyderabad, where the establishing data centres in Telangana was discussed. The Microsoft CEO had responded on a positive note to the minister’s request.

On the other hand, US-based health services software company WebPT will establish its global capabilities centre (GCC) in Telangana with an investment of Rs 150 crore. WebPT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashley Glover and its Chief Operating Officer Paul Shuga, Founder and CEO of Summit Consulting Services Sandeep Sharma, announced while meeting Rao at Davos.

“Our company, which has global fame in providing software services for Outpatient Rehabilitation Therapy, has decided to set up our new centre at Hyderabad, which is known as world-class health capital," Glover said.

Rao welcomed WebPT’s investment announcement and said, “the state government will extend all sorts of support to the GCC. The Telangana government will become a partner in the achievements of the WebPT. It (the GCC) will become an additional attraction to Hyderabad."

