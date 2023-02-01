Microsoft has revealed that on February 7, it will take down a number of popular titles from the Xbox 360 Marketplace in India, as well as in the US and the UK.

“A number of game titles and associated add-ons will be removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace in a select set of regions per title. These removals will start on February 7, 2023," Microsoft stated on an Xbox support page.

Microsoft is removing these games from the Xbox Store for India. You won’t be able to buy these from February 7. So much for video game preservation. #Xbox pic.twitter.com/CPAPcffRyZ— 0xSkeptic | Cringe Connoisseur (@RishiAlwani) January 31, 2023

The support page adds, “Once purchased, you can always redownload these games or any other previously purchased games from your Xbox 360 Download History.” This means that if you have already bought a game that Microsoft is soon removing, you don’t have to worry as the game(s) will still be available for you to download.

In India, several popular games will no longer be available on the Xbox 360 Marketplace from February 7, 2023, including South Park: The Stick of Truth, Prince of Persia, LIMBO, Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and Call of Duty titles such as Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: Ghosts.

Similarly, in less than two months, Nintendo, too, will close its eShop on the Wii U and 3DS systems, Microsoft itself has removed several Forza titles from its platform, and Sony made it more difficult to purchase games on the PS3 and Vita stores, according to The Verge.

