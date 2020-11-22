Microsoft to Soon Bring Native Edge Browser for Apple M1-Powered Macs

Microsoft has announced that the company is working on a Microsoft Edge browser version that is tailored specifically for the M1-powered Mac devices. The announcement was made by Edge developers on Twitter last week, just days after Google released its new Chrome version for the M1 Mac lineup that includes the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and the new Mac mini. The software giant further stated that M1 Mac users can still use Edge via Apple's Rosetta 2 emulator that was introduced with the next generation MacOS Big Sur. The development also indicates that Microsoft may bring more native apps like Teams or Outlook for the new Mac devices featuring Apple M1 Silicon chip, in the future though, it is just a speculation, and the actual implementation may take more time.

Users can download the Edge browser from the Microsoft Edge website while the native app would arrive on the Mac App Store eventually. Microsoft is yet to share more details over the M1 Mac-specific Edge browser's availability. Meanwhile, the new Edge v87 is available for users across all channels, and the browser version incorporates the latest Chromium project security updates, as per the official changelog. The updated browser address 19 bugs with "high" severity and brings an improved PDF viewer and printer function. Additionally, the update brings the Shopping feature that is enabled by default. "With Shopping features, Microsoft Edge helps users to find coupons and better prices while shopping online. Coupon experience is available with this update and price comparison will be released in upcoming updates for Microsoft Edge 87," the company said. As mentioned, the Edge v87 can run on the Apple Mac with M1 processor via Apple Rosetta 2.

Starting today, you can run all channels of Microsoft Edge versions 87+ on Apple Silicon via Rosetta2. We're working on native ARM support for Macs and cannot wait to share more with you! Take a peek. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VG3oB6QZEA — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) November 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the Google Chrome v87 designed for M1 Macs is also available to download. The new Chrome for "Mac with Apple Silicon chip" comes with a slew of updates, including a 5x CPU usage reduction and a 1.25-hour increase in battery life. Notably, Mozilla Firefox has confirmed to CNet that the company is also developing the native Firefox browser for M1 Macs.