1-min read

Microsoft Unveils Blush Coloured 'Surface Laptop 2' in China

The company launched the device with a black-finish in New York globally on October 2.

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2018, 5:22 PM IST
Microsoft on Monday unveiled a blush coloured "Surface Laptop 2" only for the Chinese market. The company launched the device with a black-finish in New York globally on October 2. "Excited to be in Beijing today to share our newest products in China. Especially 'Surface Laptop 2' in blush colour. A finish developed exclusively for China," tweeted Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft.




The Surface Laptop 2 offers a premium design, PixelSense Touch Display, and best-in-class keyboard and trackpad, without sacrificing the 14.5 hours of battery life. Priced at $999, Surface Laptop 2 comes with 8th Gen Intel processor. Refreshing its Surface laptop line-up, Microsoft in a New York event announced four new products -- Surface Pro 6, Surface Studio 2, Surface Laptop 2 and first-ever Surface Headphones -- along with new innovations in Windows and Office 365.







