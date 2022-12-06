Microsoft Unveils 'Future Ready Champions of Code' Program to Upskill Indian Devs

Microsoft has unveiled the Future Ready Champions of Code, a program aimed at helping developers in India acquire the skills, tools, and resources they need to drive innovation and support the country’s growth.

The program will target over 100,000 developers from both industry and academia, providing them with training, certification, and support for building solutions. The goal of the program is to empower developers with the skills and knowledge they need to drive innovation and contribute to India’s growth.

The Future Ready Champions of Code program will provide developers with the tools and resources they need to earn new or renew Microsoft cloud certifications. And, developers will have the opportunity to participate in a nationwide hackathon that focuses on themes such as industry innovation, smart cities, and green or sustainable software.

Developers can also participate in a blogathon contest and share their experiences with Azure services such as data, AI/ML, cloud native, cognitive, IoT, DevOps, and other services.

The Future Ready Champions of Code program is a month-long initiative that is supported by Microsoft’s customers and partners, including companies like Accenture, HCLTech, Icertis, Infosys, InMobi, OYO, PayU, TCS, Tech Mahindra, udaan, VerSe Innovation, Wibmo, and Wipro.

Moreover, apart from honing their skills, developers will attend a mega developer-focused event in Bangalore in January 2023, if they successfully renew or complete their certification. Additionally, the top three hackathon winners will get an opportunity to present their work to top Microsoft executives.

Aparna Gupta, Executive Director, Customer Success, Microsoft India, said, “India has become an innovation powerhouse with one of the fastest growing developer communities and at Microsoft we recognize the creativity, innovation, and passion of developers to build technology that is driving the nation’s growth.

She added, “The Future Ready Champions of Code presents a unique opportunity to be a stronger driver of this community. With this program we are helping developers and academia be future-ready by upskilling and empowering them with platforms and tools. We are delighted to associate with a strong set of partners who are equally motivated and committed to building a thriving developer community in India to achieve more.”

