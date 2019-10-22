Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Microsoft Unveils Secured-Core PC Against Targeted Firmware Attacks

Microsoft calls its new security feature 'Secured-core PC' which not only identifies a firmware attack but also prevents them.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 22, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Microsoft Unveils Secured-Core PC Against Targeted Firmware Attacks
Image for Representation

No matter how hard you try to protect your PC, there are so many ways in which a hacker can attack your device. To improve firmware attacks, Microsoft, along with its partners, is rethinking some of its most foundational PC defenses. Just yesterday, the company took to the official blog to announce a new hardware and system architecture feature.

Known as ‘Secured-Core PC’, this feature is aimed at addressing attacks against firmware, which is the foundational code that coordinates hardware and software. The company backed up the new security along with thorough research and data. It revealed, according to NIST’s National Vulnerability Database, there has been a five-fold increase in the number of firmware vulnerabilities in the last three years.

Explaining in detail about the new ‘Secured-Core PC,’ the company has created the device in partnership with their PC manufacturing and silicon partners. Specifically, these security devices are “designed for industries like financial services, government and healthcare, and for workers that handle highly-sensitive IP, customer or personal data, including PII as these are higher-value targets for nation-state attackers.” As described in the blog, Secured-core PCs combine identity, virtualization, operating system, and hardware and firmware protection. Therefore, they not only identify a firmware attack but also prevent them. These updated security features come with built-in protections like firewall, secure boot, and file-level information-loss protection. As it indicates, the Secured-core PC will also be available on Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, Panasonic and Surface Pro.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram