Microsoft Updates Its To Do App for Windows & Android; Makes It Easier for Users to Open Smartlists

Microsoft has pushed a new update to its To Do app for both Windows 10 PCs and Android smartphones. The new update comes with various bug fixes and brings few new features for the Windows 10 To Do app. On Windows 10, users can now right click on the To Do app icon from the task bar or the Start menu and jump right into different smartlists that a user has set up. The Android update, on the other hand, includes no new features but fixes several bugs and introduces new performance improvements.

For Windows 10 users of the Microsoft To Do app, the company has also fixed the order in which tasks appear in "My Day" when they are imported in bulk. Further, the Windows 10 app brings other bug fixes around narrator announcements for tasks in the Planned smartlist and keyboard accessibility issues in the My Day Suggestions pane. For the Android to do app, Microsoft has made improvements in the talkback behaviour, along with other bug fixes. Users can also download the latest version of Microsoft's task management app from the Microsoft Store for Windows and Google Play Store for Android.

This update comes alongside a new Windows 10 Insider Preview build that added a new Cortana skill which allows users to search for and open documents. Windows 10 users will be able to tell Cortana to find and open any file or document they are looking for in their Windows 10 PC. Microsoft also fixed a host of bugs in the latest Windows 10 build.