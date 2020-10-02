Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go & Surface Pro X, But Only Surface Pro X Can Be Preordered in India

It would be just a few hours short of a complete year, and right on cue, Microsoft has given the world the updates to two of the Surface computing devices. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and the Microsoft Surface Pro X have been updated this time around, and Microsoft says that these are part of the mission to “design a Surface for every person, work style and location.” In fact, the Surface Go is getting even more love with the naming, that is now Surface Laptop Go. At this time, there are no updates for the Surface Laptop and the Surface Book series of computing devices. In fact, Microsoft is now accepting preorders for the Surface Pro X in India, with prices starting Rs 1,49,999, but that is only for commercial customers at this time.

The Microsoft Surface Go remains the most compact Microsoft Surface computing device, complete with the 12.4-inch display. The updated Surface Go now runs the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, which should certainly offer better performance than the predecessor’s Gold processor 4425Y. depending on which variant you pick, this will have up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Microsoft claims up 13 hours of battery life and says all configurations are optimized for better battery life. Certain variants of the Microsoft Surface Go will also have a fingerprint sensor integrated in the power button, for Windows Hello one-touch sign-in. the Surface Go has a 72-p front facing camera for video meetings and video calls, and this is paired with what the company calls Studio Mics and Omnisonic Speakers wit Dolby Audio. You will be able to buy the Surface Go in Ice Blue, Sandstone and Platinum colour options.

Prices for the Surface Go start at $549.99 though we do not know what the eventual India pricing would be. Just for perspective, the current line-up of Microsoft Surface Go devices are priced around Rs 50,999 and Rs 57,999, depending on which variant you pick.

What you can preorder in India right now is the Surface Pro X. The US pricing for this starts at $1499.99 (around Rs 1,09,900 direct conversion) while the preorder options in India start from Rs 1,49,999. This powers the Windows on ARM experience with the Microsoft SQ 1 and SQ 2 processors depending on which variant you pick. This has a 13-inch PixelSense display and will offer the Windows 10 on ARM (Consumer) experience. The RAM options will be between 8GB and 16GB while you will be able to select from variants with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage. Microsoft claims up to 15 hours of battery life from the updated Surface Pro X. Microsoft says that more and more apps are adopting the ARM and Windows 10 combination, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, Netflix, Spotify, Google Chrome, Firefox and WhatsApp. They have also announced a new version of Microsoft Teams optimized for Windows on ARM.

At this time, the entry-spec Microsoft Surface Pro X with the Microsoft SQ 1 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced around Rs 1,04,999.