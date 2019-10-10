Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10

Windows 10 will soon allow you to make phone calls by connecting your Android phone with the Your Phone companion app.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 10, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10
Windows 10 will soon allow you to make phone calls by connecting your Android phone with the Your Phone companion app.

After a long wait for this feature, Microsoft has finally announced an update for ‘Your Phone’ app on Windows 10, which now allows users to make a phone call using their PC. The new calling feature is added in the latest Windows preview build 18999 for Insiders (20H1). Back in summer 2019, Microsoft rolled out the app’s ability to mirror your phone’s text messages and notifications. These features ease the work for PC users who don't want to be distracted by their phones. However, if you’re not an Insider, you might have to wait a little longer.

While the feature hasn't rolled out for all users, you can prepare for it by downloading the Your Phone app from the Google Play Store on your Android phone (running on Nougat or later). As explained in Microsoft’s blog, which gave details on its Insider preview builds, the calling feature will let you do the following:

-Answer incoming phone calls on your computer.

-Initiate phone calls from your computer using the in-app dialer or contact list.

-Decline incoming phone calls on your system with custom text or send directly to your phone’s voicemail.

-Let you access your recent call history on your PC.

-Effortlessly, transfer calls between your PC and phone.

In order to use the latest feature, apart from having an Android device one needs a Windows 10 PC that has Bluetooth support, the 10H1 build, and the Windows 10 build 18362.356.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram