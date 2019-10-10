Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10

After a long wait for this feature, Microsoft has finally announced an update for ‘Your Phone’ app on Windows 10, which now allows users to make a phone call using their PC. The new calling feature is added in the latest Windows preview build 18999 for Insiders (20H1). Back in summer 2019, Microsoft rolled out the app’s ability to mirror your phone’s text messages and notifications. These features ease the work for PC users who don't want to be distracted by their phones. However, if you’re not an Insider, you might have to wait a little longer.

While the feature hasn't rolled out for all users, you can prepare for it by downloading the Your Phone app from the Google Play Store on your Android phone (running on Nougat or later). As explained in Microsoft’s blog, which gave details on its Insider preview builds, the calling feature will let you do the following:

-Answer incoming phone calls on your computer.

-Initiate phone calls from your computer using the in-app dialer or contact list.

-Decline incoming phone calls on your system with custom text or send directly to your phone’s voicemail.

-Let you access your recent call history on your PC.

-Effortlessly, transfer calls between your PC and phone.

In order to use the latest feature, apart from having an Android device one needs a Windows 10 PC that has Bluetooth support, the 10H1 build, and the Windows 10 build 18362.356.

