Microsoft Wants To Make Some Changes To The Shutdown Dialog Box On Windows 11

Microsoft introduced Windows 11 with a different design approach and a more app-like interface for the ease of smartphone users. But a new report suggests that the company could be about to change the way the shutdown dialog box looks on the operating system.

It seems that in the future Windows 11 builds users will be seeing a new-look shutdown menu in the dialog box. This dialog box usually appears when you press the shortcut Alt + F4 on your keyboard.

As per the report, the design of the dialog box does not change dramatically, but you would notice the font style and the interface tweaked to match the design elements of the Windows 11 OS.

Microsoft has developed new WinUI elements like Mica which we have seen on the Windows app title bar and a few other places. It is fair to that the new changes are not big but it is part of Microsoft’s design evolution that is going to continue in the near future. And making these small changes will help in making the transition seamlessly.

Windows 11 seeing these changes in the shutdown dialog box has not gone down well with some people. Many claim that Microsoft is making changes that are not required, and instead, they should focus on other aspects of the Windows 11 OS that needs improvement.

Also, it would be unfair to call this a design change, as it is more of a tweak that Microsoft is making so that future design updates go in sync with these changes.

