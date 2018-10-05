Microsoft Welcomes October With a Windows 10 Update

The new update for Windows 10 included a wave of accessibility features designed to make the operating system easier to see, to use without a screen, and to read and write on. Ease of Access has been updated to allow the customization of text size across the entire platform. The text can either be globally enlarged or can be inflated with DPI scaling which will, in turn make everything bigger, not just text. To accompany these settings, the Magnifier has gained flexibility with the update. Instead of losing the cursor when navigating through an augmented page, you can choose to center it on the screen while you scroll. Furthermore, the magnifying glass can be adjusted in smaller increments: by 5% zoom levels rather than 10%.Microsoft Narrator, a screen reader utility that reads aloud dialog boxes and controls, was improved with the October update by means of two main changes: a modified Narrator Quickstart and an improved keyboard. Quickstart provides a brief instructional about how the utility works, such as keyboard functioning and how to navigate and edit.The keyboard has been renovated to be more recognizable to those already accustomed to screen readers. Modified commands are designed to be more intuitive. For example, you can now search for content with a Narrator Find command that allows the user to search for specific text, not unlike control + f. Also to simplify locating particular content, Narrator compiles a list of objects on a page, like links, headings, or other distinguishable subjects so you can navigate through the material faster and filter out irrelevant content. Narrator will also hesitate on interactive elements while reading, but if you don't want to select that element, you can easily bypass it by pressing the down arrow on the keyboard.In addition to enhanced navigation of the screen reader, reading and writing on the utility have been improved. Microsoft Edge, the replacement of Internet Explorer, has gained a learning tool called read aloud and a second grammar tool that can be used while browsing the web. Additionally, page theme colors can be changed to make reading easier. When typing, you now have text suggestions in more than 50 languages.The Windows 10 update brings a wide range of improvements to the standard operating system like a Microsoft To-Do list, enhanced Outlook, Powerpoint, and Word capabilities, and heightened SwiftKey intelligence, but the accessibility enhancements are truly the star of the update, aimed to give people from all communities greater access to digital material.