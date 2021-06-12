Microsoft Will End Windows 10 Support in October 25: Next Generation Windows Coming?

Microsoft has said that it will end support for Windows 10 in 2025. The company has updated its official documentation to reflect Windows 10 Pro and Home’s “retirement" date. According to Microsoft’s support document for Windows 10 Home and Pro, Microsoft Windows 10 Home, Pro, Pro Eduction, and Pro for Workstations, the current generation of Windows will retire on Octiber 24, 2025. This suggests that all development and security updates for Windows 10 will be dropped completely by 2025. There is no word about Windows 10 Enterprise of Windows Server builds based on Windows 10. This comes soon after Microsoft CEO last month talked about the “next generation of Windows" during Microsoft Build 2021 conference.

The Microsoft support page says that Microsoft will continue to support at least one Semi-Annual channel until October 14, 2025. The page said that the change applies to all Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations editions of Windows 10. The developments in the recent days have all pointed towards a new generation of Microsoft Windows. While the company has not announced anything regarding Windows 11 (unconfirmed name), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, during the company’s Build 2021 conference last month, said that he has been testing the next generation of Windows since past few months.

Nadella, during Build 2021, also pointed towards the new Windows App Store that Microsoft has been working on, saying that it promises to unlock a better economy for developers and creators within Windows itself. Rumours have previously suggested that Microsoft may even allow third-party commerce platforms in apps, so developers could avoid Microsoft’s 15 percent cut on apps and 12 percent commission on games.

