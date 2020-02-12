Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Microsoft Will Not Force Bing Search for Office 365 ProPlus Users, For Now

Microsoft had previously announced that Office 365 ProPlus users will have to use the Bing search engine by default.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Microsoft Will Not Force Bing Search for Office 365 ProPlus Users, For Now
Microsoft had previously announced that Office 365 ProPlus users will have to use the Bing search engine by default.

Days after Microsoft announced that Bing would be its default search engine for the Google Chrome web browser on PCs of subscribers of the Microsoft Office 365 ProPlus software, the company has retracted on its proposed plan. In a statement, Microsoft said, “We’ve heard concerns about the way we were planning to roll this value out. Most importantly, we heard that customers don't want Office 365 ProPlus to change search defaults without an opt-in, and they need a way to govern these changes on unmanaged devices”.

Elaborating on the changes introduced to the initial plan, the company said, “Microsoft search in Bing browser will not be automatically deployed with Office 365 ProPlus", bringing much needed relief for users who are used to using Google as the primary search engine, and do not want to implement Microsoft Search as an organisation-wide default. To do so, enterprise managers can use the Office Deployment Tool to manage the default search platform within Office 365 ProPlus, and choose according to preference.

Even with Microsoft Search enabled, the company states that users can choose to revert back to having Google search on their Chrome browser as default by going through the attached settings. However, Microsoft has also added that the Microsoft Search for Bing rollout has been postponed for now, and the original rollout plan will be decided upon at a later point in time.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram