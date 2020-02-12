Microsoft Will Not Force Bing Search for Office 365 ProPlus Users, For Now

Days after Microsoft announced that Bing would be its default search engine for the Google Chrome web browser on PCs of subscribers of the Microsoft Office 365 ProPlus software, the company has retracted on its proposed plan. In a statement, Microsoft said, “We’ve heard concerns about the way we were planning to roll this value out. Most importantly, we heard that customers don't want Office 365 ProPlus to change search defaults without an opt-in, and they need a way to govern these changes on unmanaged devices”.

Elaborating on the changes introduced to the initial plan, the company said, “Microsoft search in Bing browser will not be automatically deployed with Office 365 ProPlus", bringing much needed relief for users who are used to using Google as the primary search engine, and do not want to implement Microsoft Search as an organisation-wide default. To do so, enterprise managers can use the Office Deployment Tool to manage the default search platform within Office 365 ProPlus, and choose according to preference.

Even with Microsoft Search enabled, the company states that users can choose to revert back to having Google search on their Chrome browser as default by going through the attached settings. However, Microsoft has also added that the Microsoft Search for Bing rollout has been postponed for now, and the original rollout plan will be decided upon at a later point in time.

