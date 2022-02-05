Microsoft Will Test Experimental Features For Windows 11 That You'll Never Get

Microsoft last week said that Windows 11 is getting a big update this month with Android apps finally coming to the latest version of Windows, along with several improvements like in the taskbar and other things. Now, Microsoft has details its plans for testing throughout 2022. The company has said that it plans to experiment more with features on Windows 11 with testers to evaluate things. These features, according to the company, may never ship to end users.

Microsoft said that it will test these “experimental features" with Windows Insiders to evaluate new ideas. Microsoft’s lead for Windows Insider program, Amanda Langowski said in a blog post that “as part of an ongoing evolution, Insiders will see Microsoft lean more heavily on the Dev Channel as a place to incubate new ideas, work on long lead items, and control the states of individual features" Langowski, in the blog post, said that in some cases, these concepts may never ship, but by experimenting more, the company can refine experiences and deliver solutions in Windows that “truly empower customers to achieve more." She also said that “some of the more technical Windows Insiders have discovered that some features are intentionally disabled in the builds we have flighted." This, she said is by design and in such cases, Microsoft will only communicate about features that the company is enabling for Insiders to try and give feedback on.

Usually, Microsoft allows a subset of Windows Insiders to get access to features before Microsoft rolls it out more broadly to testers. In the future, however, there could be features that won’t be fully released by Microsoft to all testers.

The Dev Channel for Windows 11 will instead by where experimental features will appear now, leaving the Beta Channel to include features that are closer to what will be shipped to end users.

Microsoft is planning to give beta testers a window in which they can switch from the Dev Channel to the Beta Channel to avoid getting features that will never be made live. This will likely coincide with the February update that will bring support for Android apps, changes to the Taskbar, and more.

