Microsoft Will Unveil the 'Next Generation' of Windows on June 24

Microsoft is hosting an event on June 24 where the company will showcase “what’s next for Windows." The new development comes less than a week after the software giant teased the “next generation" of Windows that is slated to roll out with the “Sun Valley" update later this year. The new Windows version, rumoured to be called Windows 11, is said to bring a new user interface with refreshed icons - some of which aren’t updated for years. Windows 10 has been around for nearly six years, and many fans believe that the company has not introduced significant changes in comparison to rival platforms like Apple’s macOS. Aside from a visual overhaul, the software giant is also working on a new Windows App Store that is not only designed to improve the user experience but also to help developers.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0— Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

At the Microsoft Build 2021 conference last week, company CEO Satya Nadella stated that the new app store would unlock a better economy for developers and creators within Windows. This will include some significant changes to the Windows Store and will allow users to submit any Windows application - including browsers like Chrome or Firefox. Rumours have previously suggested that Microsoft may even allow third-party payments systems within apps to allow developers to avoid Microsoft’s 15 percent cut on apps and 12 percent commission on games. As mentioned, the upcoming Windows version to roll out with the ‘Sun Valley’ update in October this year would bring new system icons such as File Explorer, Recycle Bin - marking the end of Windows 95-era icons. Microsoft recently cancelled plans to ship a new version of Windows called Windows 10X, which was built on a modern version of the OS called Windows Core OS. Therefore, at the upcoming, Microsoft may also address the future of Window OS for dual-screen PCs like the Surface Neo that would compete against Chromebooks in the low-end market.

