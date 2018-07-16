Microsoft Windows 10 Could Soon Upgrade Notepad And Edge Browser

Microsoft is releasing a test version of Windows 10 update with added features in Notepad, improvements in its web browser Microsoft Edge and more to "Windows Insiders in the Fast ring", where preview updates are delivered to testers first. Windows Insider is an open software testing programme by the software giant that allows users with a valid license of Windows 10 or Windows Server 2016 to sign up for pre-release builds of the operating system previously only accessible to developers."As part of 'Build 17713', users would get an option to zoom in or out the text on Notepad along with the 'ctrl+backspace' support to delete a previously entered word," Dona Sarkar, Head of the Windows Insider Programme and Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Programme Manager at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post on Sunday. Notepad would be able to remember previously entered data, enabling users to "wrap around" the find/replace option to locate a dialogue."We've improved the performance when opening large files in Notepad. Arrow keys now correctly unselect text first and then move the cursor, on saving a file in Notepad, the line and column number no longer reset to 1 and Notepad now correctly displays lines that don't fit entirely on the screen," Sarkar and LeBlanc added. The update would give users an option to control autoplay permissions on websites, look for definitions for words with the newly added dictionary function or even listen to the exact pronunciation of the word.The update would come with several other updates including fasters ways to sign into a Windows PC and Windows 10 shared computers, improvements in the Windows Defender Application and the ability to enter text with a pen in modern applications with the embedded handwriting panel that was introduced in the April 2018 update. The new features are expected to appear in the update, which is currently codenamed "Redstone 5" and is expected to debut later this year, media reported.