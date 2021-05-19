Microsoft Windows 10 May 2021 Update Rolling Out Now With Improvements to Work From Home Tools & More

Microsoft’s next major update for its PC operating system Windows 10 is starting to roll out to devices now. The Windows 10 May 2021 update brings a slew of new improvements including those relating to work from home scenarios, with changes like being able to use multiple Windows Hello cameras on a single machine. This is particularly useful for Surface owners who might want to connect a monitor with an additional webcam while working from home. Windows announced the new update in a blog post, where the company listed out all the new features that are coming with the May 2021 update for Windows 10.

The new features, as listed by Microsoft itself, include Windows Hello multi camera support. This new feature sets that external camera as the default webcam when both external and internal Windows Hello cameras are present. Windows Defender Application Guard also gets performance improvements including optimising document opening scenario times. Apart from that, Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service also gets performance improvements to support remote work scenarios.

Now, Microsoft generally delivers the big Windows 10 update during Spring, with a smaller update in the fall season every year. This year, the company has turned things around and a bigger update is scheduled for October 2021 that will be full of new changes.

The next update is expected to include new system icons, improvements to File Explorer, and the end to all the Windows 95-era logos. Microsoft has said that the October update will see a “sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows 10."

The May 2021 update is already available on Windows Update, but if users don’t see the update there, it could be because Microsoft is rolling it out in waves to ensure there are no compatibility issues. If you can not wait, Microsoft is offering the option of forcing the update through its installation media tool, but it is recommended that users wait for the normal rollout.

