1-min read

Microsoft Windows 10 Might Get a New Start Menu, Suggests 'Accidental' Update

The update, which Microsoft released inadvertently, showed a new Start menu devoid of Windows Live Tiles.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
Microsoft Windows 10 Might Get a New Start Menu, Suggests 'Accidental' Update
Photo: NT Insider/Twitter
Microsoft has been facing difficult times with its Windows updates of late. The software giant recently released an update, labelled Windows 10 Pro build 18947, which turns out to have been designed as a developer testing version for Microsoft's internal Xbox team. Unfortunately, its inadvertent release led to users on developer preview, as well as the fast and slow Windows Insider rings got a preview of the update, and the rather different Start menu did not go unnoticed.

According to the update, Microsoft may be mulling over a redesign of its Start menu, by getting rid of the Live Tiles as well as translucent colour schemes. However, this might also be a case of the build being a pre-production one, which would presumably not be ready for the final build in terms of the user interface. It could also be that the Start menu is actually a new design, which may essentially be designed for a future 'Windows Lite' version.

In any case, Microsoft has apologised for the gaffe and pulled the update from devices ever since, which means that it is no longer available. Microsoft is slowly gearing up to release its next major Windows 10 update, so far known under the codename '19H2'. The exact timeline of the update is not known yet, but more details should emerge about it quite soon. This year's update is not expected to be a major one, but when it comes to Windows 10 in general, Microsoft is likely to make multiple significant changes to the entire OS, over the next few years.

