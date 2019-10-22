Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Microsoft Windows 10 Version 1909 CPU Details Published

Microsoft has listed a set of recommended processors which should be used when selling Windows 10 1909 version preinstalled or offering it through external media.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 22, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
Microsoft Windows 10 Version 1909 CPU Details Published
Image for Representation

Windows 10 1909 version is all set to roll out in November. As the new Windows 10 update is on the verge of release, Microsoft has updated and revealed the processor requirement for it. Well, Windows has done it for all their versions, and v1909 is not an exception. In a blog, listing out the requirements, Microsoft has listed a set of recommended processors which should be used by the companies while selling it preinstalled or offering through external media. Windows 10 version 1909 is version 1903 with minor changes and improvements. The blog states that the Windows 10 November 2019 Update supports ninth-generation Intel processors, AMD 7th-gen processors and Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 and 8cx.

Intel Processors

As mentioned in the blog, the new version is up through the 10th Generation Intel Processors, including Intel Core i3/i5/i7/i9-10xxx, Intel Xeon E-22xx, Intel Atom (J4xxx/J5xxx and N4xxx/N5xxx). The latest version will be compatible on Intel Celeron and Pentium as well. The Intel Xeon processors are supported on Windows 10 Pro for Workstations and Windows 10 Enterprise only.

AMD Processors

For AMD Processors, the 1909 version is up through 7th Generation Processors, including A-Series Ax-9xxx, E-Series Ex-9xxx and FX-9xxx, AMD Athlon 2xx processors, AMD Ryzen 3/5/7 3xxx, AMD Opteron and AMD EPYC 7xxx. However, AMD Opteron and AMD EPYC processors are supported on Windows 10 Pro for Workstations and Windows 10 Enterprise only.

Qualcomm Processors

The Windows 10 version 1909 supports Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 and 8cx. Additionally, one would need at least 32GB of disk space to download and install November 2019 Update.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
