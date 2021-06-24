Microsoft Windows 11 Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream And What to Expect

Microsoft is all set to launch its next operating system for PCs - Windows 11 during an online event. The Windows 11 event from Microsoft will take place at 11AM ET (8:30PM IST) today. During the event, the Redmond, Washington-based company will launch the successor to Windows 10, which was launched back in 2015. Recently, a leaked build of Windows 11 gave us a rough idea as to what to expect from the next generation Windows. Windows 11 is set to bring an upgraded Start Menu, a new look for the taskbar, and many other changes. As always, Windows 11 is also expected to come as a free upgrade to Windows 10. Recently, it was reported that Windows 11 will also be available as a free upgrade to Windows 7 and Windows 8 users. Windows 11 is expected to be available to Windows 10 users soon after the announcement. Let us take a look at how to watch the Windows 11 event and what to expect:

The Windows 11 event from Microsoft will commence today at 11am ET (8:30PM IST) and will be livestreamed online. Those interested can watch the livestream from the Windows event page on the Microsoft website. In terms of what we can expect during the event, Microsoft has teased a “new version of Windows," without confirming the Windows 11 name. The company recently released a video teaser with the new startup sound that will be a part of the next generation Windows. Recently, a leaked build of Windows 11 suggested that the new PC operating system will come with a new design.

The new design, if going by the leaked build, is evident right from the boot screen. The overall interface may look similar to Windows 10X that Microsoft had showcased in 2019 for dual screen devices. Apart from this, a new start menu and a completely redesigned taskbar were hinted in the leaked build.

