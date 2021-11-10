Microsoft Windows 11 SE And Surface Laptop SE Come As Answer To Chrome OS, Chromebooks

Microsoft last night hosted an event where the company launched a new Surface laptop, along with a new version of Windows, specifically for schools. The Microsoft Surface Laptop SE comes as Microsoft‘s most affordable computer ever, while Windows 11 SE comes as the company’s simplified version of Windows 11 designed mainly for educational purposes. The Windows 11 SE comes as a competitor to Google‘s Chrome OS that powers Chromebook laptops. On the other hand, the Surface Laptop SE comes as a competitor to Chromeboooks. Let us take a look at the major announcements from Microsoft during its “What’s Next for Education" event.

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE: Price, Specifications and More

Beginning with the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE, it comes with a price tag of $249 (roughly Rs 18,500), making it the most affordable Surface laptop so far. The Surface Laptop SE comes with the same keyboard and trackpad that we have seen on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go. The laptop has an 11.6-inch display with a 1366 x 768 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, making the Surface Laptop SE the first Surface device in more than seven years to come with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The Surface Laptop SE is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 or N4120 processor combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. The company has also given a 720p camera. In terms of connectivity, the Surface Laptop SE comes with a single USB A port, one USB type-C port, a DC connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Surface Laptop SE will be launched in early 2022 in the US, UK, Canada, and Japan initially.

Microsoft Windows 11 SE

Now, Microsoft also launched Windows 11 SE. While the Surface Laptop SE comes as an answer to Chromebooks, Windows 11 SE comes as Microsoft’s answer to Google’s Chrome OS. Now, Windows 11 SE is a new edition of Windows 11 that is designed for students and schools. Windows 11 SE will only ship on low-cost laptops that are built for K-8 classrooms. Microsoft said that it has talked to teachers and students in the past 18 months to get feedback on its efforts on low-cost Windows laptops.

Now, Windows has tried this approach in the past. The company once tried an S Mode for schools but it did not work due to patchy implementation. With Windows 11 SE, Microsoft is taking a different approach. The company said that Windows 11 SE will be available only on low-cost laptops for school and education purposes. While Windows 11 SE is a toned-down version of Windows 11, it is not restricted to just Microsoft apps.

Windows 11 SE won’t ship with the Microsoft Store. Microsoft is instead allowing certain third-party apps for IT admins to provision on SE devices.

Windows 11 SE removes the new Widgets section that was launched with Windows 11. Microsoft Edge in Windows 11 SE can also be configured to accept Chrome extensions, which is turned off by default on Windows 11. The operating system will also ship with a new colourful Bloom wallpaper and with some changes to the way apps are bundled. Several manufacturers like Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JK-IP, Lenovo, and Positivo are all creating Windows 11 SE laptops in the coming months.

