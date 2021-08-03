Microsoft Windows 365 Prices Announced: How Much It'll Cost For A Cloud PC With 32GB RAM and 512GB Storage

Microsoft has opened the availability of Windows 365 cloud PC setup that lets users access Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the cloud via a web browser. The Windows 365 Cloud PC solution from Microsoft comes as a way to allow businesses to facilitate hybrid and remote work with an experience that is not bound by the kind of device someone is using. Earlier, Microsoft had revealed one pricing option to give us an idea - the company said that a $31 (roughly Rs 2,300) per month plan per user will get access to a cloud PC with the equivalent of two CPUs with 4GB of RAM ad 128GB of storage. Now, the company has revealed the complete Windows 365 pricing for business or enterprise-level subscriptions.

The pricing revealed by Microsoft has multiple plans for both business and enterprise users. The plans start at a price of $20 (roughly Rs 1,500) per user per month for a cloud PC instance equivalent of a single CPU with 2GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Plans for a cloud PC instance equivalent of 2 CPUs with 4GB RAM start at $28 (roughly Rs 2,000) per user per month for enterprise users and $32 (roughly Rs 2,400) for business users for 64GB storage. For 128GB storage, business users will have to pay $35 per month and enterprise users will pay $31 (roughly Rs 2,300) per month. For 256GB storage, business users will pay $44 (roughly Rs 3,300) per month, and enterprise users will pay $40 (roughly Rs 3,000) per month. Cloud server equivalent of 2 CPUs with 8GB RAM will cost $45 (roughly Rs 3,300) and $54 (roughly Rs 4,000) to business users for 128GB storage and 256GB storage, respectively. The same will cost enterprise users $41 and $50.

Prices go up gradually to include more CPUs, RAM, storage, and bandwidth (for business users). The costliest plan at $162 per month will get business users a cloud PC with 8 CPUs, 32GB of RAM and 512B of storage. Users can choose to stream a PC with up to eight CPUs with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

