Microsoft Windows 365 Trials Halted A Day After Launch To Due Overwhelming Response

Windows maker Microsoft has halted the free trials of Windows 365 just a day after the cloud PC service was launched. Microsoft said that it has paused the free trial due to “significant demand." Windows 365 is the company’s cloud PC service that allows users to deliver a full-fledged computing experience to users with a variety of virtual CPU, RAM, and storage configurations. The service offers cloud computing based on Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it becomes available) via a web browser. This enables users to access a separate Windows PC over the cloud. “Following significant demand, we have reached capacity for Windows 365 trials," Microsoft said on its Twitter.

The company is redirecting users to sign up on the Windows 365 web page to receive notifications as and when the trials resume. “We have seen unbelievable response to Windows 365 and need to pause our free trial programme while we provision additional capacity," Windows 365’s Programme Management Director Scott Manchester said in a tweet. Microsoft has not provided any details as to how many people have signed up for Windows 365 trials. The company has not even detailed as to when can users expect the trials to resume. It is important to note here that Microsoft Windows 365 is specifically meant for businesses and enterprise users. The service appears to have been able to gain more interest than Microsoft expected initially.

Microsoft recently announced the plans for Windows 365, which included plans at a starting price of $20 (roughly Rs 1,500) onwards and go all the way up to $162 (roughly Rs 12,000) per month per user.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here