Microsoft Windows 7 User Base Declines 3.6 Percent Ahead of Discontinuation
Without Microsoft set to discontinue the OS in January 2020, the software giant is seeing an increased rate of shift away from Windows 7.
A few months before Microsoft ends support for its Windows 7 operating system (OS), the older OS experienced a large drop in July. In July, user-base of Windows 7 dropped 3.6 per cent -- down to 31.8 per cent -- in the overall PC market, that led to a significant increase in the Windows 10 user-base, TechRadar on Sunday cited a report by analytics firm Net Applications as saying.
Windows 10 saw an increased user-share by 3.1 per cent, to stand at 48.9 per cent in the overall desktop market. Even though Microsoft ended mainstream support for Windows 7 on January 2015, in January 2019, the software giant decided to put a final halt on the roll-out of free security patches for the OS on January 14, 2020.
The 3.6 per cent decline of Windows 7 in July is the second-largest drop that Net Applications has ever observed and the boost for Windows 10 is the second-largest increase, seemingly underlining the shift that is going on here, the report said.
