Microsoft Windows' Hearts, Backgammon and Other Internet Games Are Coming to an End
While the iconic internet games will end on Windows XP and Windows ME-powered machines this month itself, they will be drawn from Windows 7 in January 2020.
While the iconic internet games will end on Windows XP and Windows ME-powered machines this month itself, they will be drawn from Windows 7 in January 2020.
Software giant Microsoft is killing all of its iconic Internet games including Hearts, Spades, Checkers, Backgammon, MSN Go and Reversi from Windows version XP, ME and 7. The company would be focusing on developing and launching its xCloud Xbox streaming service that would be debuting in October, CNET reported on Friday.
"While Microsoft Internet Games services on Windows XP and ME will end on July 31, 2019, services on Windows 7 will end on January 22, 2020," M. Hamer, Microsoft Agent and moderator from the Windows Gaming Team wrote in a blog post. According to the post, the company is looking forward to work with its hardware and software partners in investing their resources towards more recent technologies.
"While we're saddened to leave this chapter behind, we continue to be committed to delivering engaging, delightful gaming experiences. We hope you'll come with us on this journey and join the community of any of the other Microsoft casual games," Hamer added. With its upcoming October xCloud Xbox streaming service, the software giant would let users play 3,500 games in the Xbox One library and the 1,900 titles still in development on devices like phones and tablets.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket
- Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'
- Delhi Airport Terminal 3 Gets New Carpet Flooring, Twitterati Thank Former MoS Jayant Sinha
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah May Not be a World Champion, But This is His World
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Lucky to Manage Direct Hit: Guptill on Dhoni Dismissal