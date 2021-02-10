Microsoft Word Getting An Enhanced Dark Mode Which Will Carry Theme to the Document As Well

Microsoft's Word is one of the most popular documentation apps out there. While Word already has a dark mode, Microsoft is improving the dark mode on Word to make it even darker. Microsoft is testing an update that will colour the entire documents in a dark canvas. Currently, Word has a dark mode that modifies the ribbon and toolbars, but the document remains white. A future update will include the ability to switch the document into dark mode too.

Microsoft Word's program manager Ali Forelli, in a blog post, said that a complete dark theme has been a long requested feature from many Office Insiders, further saying that the company is excited to make it happen. He said that with Dark Mode, users will notice that the previously white page colour is now a dark grey/black shade. While the canvas' colour will change, colours in the document will also be adjusted accordingly. The reds, blues, yellows, and other bright colours will be "shifted slightly to mute the overall effect of the color palette" and match the background.

The Microsoft Blog Post also said that there will be a Switch Modes button in the Toolbar which will allow users to change between a dark and a light-coloured canvas. There will also be an option to permanently disable the dark canvas too. The new Word dark mode update looks similar to the one present in OneNote, which has the option to switch between a dark and light canvas.

The new dark mode is currently only available to beta testers of Office 365, so it should be rolling out to all Word users in the coming months.