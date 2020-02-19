Microsoft Working on New Voice Control Feature For Windows 10X: Reports

Microsoft is said to be working on a non-Cortana voice assistant for Windows 10X. According to a job advertisement, Microsoft is looking for a software engineer in India to work with the accessibility development team to create a “superior voice control experience”. Windows 10X is Microsoft's planned mobile operating system, aimed to offer a refined Windows experience on foldable devices. The new voice assistant for Windows 10X makes sense as Cortana voice assistant has shifted its focus away from consumer goods and become much more of a business and enterprise-focused tool.

Besides, Microsoft has already stopped extending support for the Cortana app for Android and iOS everywhere except the US. The company is integrating Cortana voice assistant into business and productivity apps as a part of Office 365. The voice control feature for Windows 10X will most likely be offered as an accessibility tool for people with disabilities. It is expected that some other voice assistant will take the place of Cortana in Microsoft’s future consumer products.

Cortana was introduced as a voice-controlled virtual assistant for Microsoft Windows Phone 8.1 and it was comparable to Apple’s Siri. Cortana used the Bing search engine and data stored on a user's smartphone to offer personalised recommendations. Cortana is now being integrating into business and productivity apps as a part of Office 365. The place of voice in Microsoft’s future consumer products will be filled by others, except perhaps when it comes to helping those with disabilities use Windows 10X.