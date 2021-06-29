Microsoft' Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Fully Available on iPhone, iPad and Windows 10 PCs via Browsers

Microsoft’ Xbox Cloud Gaming (popularly known as xCloud) is one of the few fully-formed game-streaming platforms available with a large library of high-quality games. The software giant is now expanding the cloud gaming service to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple iPhones and iPads via browser across 22 countries. Microsoft also recommends that iPhones running iOS 14.4 and above must ensure a minimum internet speed of 10Mbps, while iPad users must maintain minimum speeds of 20Mbps. Moreover, the Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware. Microsoft says it has been upgrading its data centres around the globe with the “fastest" Xbox hardware to offer a faster load time, improved frame rates, and an experience of a new generation of gaming. To ensure the lowest latency and highest quality experience across the broadest set of devices, the xCloud will allow game streaming in Full-HD resolution at up to 60fps. Microsoft promises to enhance the cloud gaming experience with future updates.

Apple and Windows users can play games on xCloud via browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Apple Safari. In a blog post, the company notes, “When you’re streaming games on a PC or mobile device, your game is playing from Xbox hardware in a Microsoft data centre. This means you can jump into a game, connect with your friends, and play through the Xbox network just as you’ve always done." It essentially means that the games will load from the same place where users left. Notably, several titles are playable with custom touch controls. Users can also continue to play titles with compatible controllers on Windows 10 PCs and iPhones. Currently, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate carries a price tag of Rs 699 per month. New users can enjoy the service for Rs 50 for the first three months.

