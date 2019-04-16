Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 Keynote to Take Place on June 9

Microsoft has confirmed the date and time for its next big announcement in the realm of gaming, to be presented at the annual gaming extravaganza, E3. Keeping with the traditions, Microsoft’s E3 2019 keynote will take place on Sunday, June 9, two days before the world’s largest gaming convention opens doors to the public. While the conference gets underway at 4pm ET, for Indian gaming enthusiasts, the keynote live stream will begin at 1:30am on Monday, June 10.

Microsoft has touted the E3 2019 keynote as the company’s “biggest E3 presence ever”, hinting at the potential launch of something big and significant. While no further details or teasers have yet been revealed, users across the world expect to see more details about two major Xbox developments — one, the Project xCloud game streaming service from Microsoft that will potentially bring the Xbox gaming platform to a cross-section of third party devices, as well as announcements about Xbox Two, so far buried in secrecy under the codename Project Scarlett.

Microsoft has two major factors to consider this year’s E3 as a significant place to be at — one, Sony is skipping this year’s E3, and with no (foreseeable) PlayStation updates to eat into the hype around any Xbox-related developments, Microsoft would consider this to be a great opportunity to make the most of its gaming endeavours. Secondly, with Google having announced Stadia, its big, game-streaming endeavour to usurp the gaming monopoly of Sony and Microsoft, the latter will hope to come up with a strong answer to quash any doubt from investors and developers alike.

As of now, however, we can only speculate in terms of what Microsoft’s E3 2019 keynote will be all about. The Xbox Two console is unlikely to be launched in its physical, production-ready form, although an extended pre-launch teaser is possibly on the cards. The keynote is also likely to announce a host of new Xbox-related gaming titles, and users can only hope for cross-compatibility announcements, with Sony having done the same ahead of the ever-nearing launch of the PlayStation 5 console.