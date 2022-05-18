Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Games For May 2022 Announced: All New Games Coming This Month

Microsoft has finally announced the remaining games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2022. The second wave of games for this month includes games like Her Story, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Sniper Elite 5, and more.

The new games for May 2022 include six day-one new releases in total. Starting May 17, these games have been available on the Xbox Game Pass. The new games games include Her Story (PC), Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Xbox, PC, and Cloud), Little Witch In the Woods (Xbox, PC), Skate (Cloud), And Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Xbox, PC and Cloud).

On May 19, two new titles will further be added. These include farming simulator 2022 for all PC, Xbox, and Cloud, and Vampire Survivors only for PC. On May 26, 2022, Microsoft will launch Sniper Elite 5 for Xbox and PC gamers via Xbox Game Cloud. Further, on May 27, Xbox Game Pass will get Cricket 22 for PC and Pac-Man Museum+ for Xbox, Cloud, and PC.

The Microsoft Xbox Game Pass is available for PC and Xbox gamers in India. The subscription costs Rs 50 for the first month, then users will have to pay Rs 499 per month for the Ultimate plan, Rs 349 per month for the PC plan, and Rs 349 for the Xbox or Console plan.

