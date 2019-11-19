Microsoft Xbox November Update Will Let You Control the Console Using Google Assistant

Jason Ronald, Director of Program Management, Xbox Platform took to the Xbox website to announce that the November 2019 update has started rolling out and delivers the Xbox Action for Google Assistant. According to Ronald, the update also includes new improvements for gamertags on console and mobile devices, text filters and other additions to help out players during gaming sessions.

According to Microsoft, with the new update, users will be able to interact with their Xbox One using the Google Assistant. They can give voice commands to switch their consoles on or off, launch games and apps, play and pause videos from any Google Assistant equipped smart speaker or device. Furthermore, they can do the same using the Google Assistant apps on iOS and Android.

Furthermore, Microsoft revealed that the other big addition is the Xbox text filters. Taking to the blog, Ronald posted that with the November 2019 Xbox Update, one can set their own "specific level of automated filtration" so that users can decide what is acceptable and what is not in the text based messages one receives across the Xbox Life. The filter levels that have been incorporated include Friendly, Medium, Mature and Unfiltered.

Microsoft has revealed that one can configure the message safety by going to:

Settings > General > Online safety & family > Privacy & online safety > Message safety

Microsoft has also said it is incorporating its new gamertag support in the update. Microsoft says that players will now have more choice on how they represent themselves that include 13 additional worldwide alphabets and a new display option. Finally, players will now, also have the option to move the Mixer chat on the left or right side of their screen or hide it completely. Microsoft has also updated the Subscribe button with a reminder to renew and has expanded the dictation support for more languages.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.