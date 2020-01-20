Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Microsoft Xbox Streaming Preview Tests Begin: Check if You Can be a Tester Too

To be eligible one must be an Xbox Insider in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings in the US and UK and have an Android device running Marshmallow, or higher.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Microsoft Xbox Streaming Preview Tests Begin: Check if You Can be a Tester Too
Image for Representation

In a bid to let users stream Xbox games on Android phones and tablets, Microsoft has announced the provision of testing Xbox Console Streaming services globally. To have a go at it, you must be an Xbox Insider in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings in the US and UK regions only. You also need to have an Android device running Marshmallow (v6.0) or higher. You will also require a wireless Xbox One controller and a high-speed home internet network to support streaming. Once you download the ‘Xbox Game Streaming’ app from the Play Store and launch the app, a diagnosis routine will be performed.

In the diagnosis, the suitability of your home network, console, and the controller will be assessed. It will inform you whether your setup is good to function or needs any work before streaming. The report added that the streaming preview started globally from January 16, 2020. So, any user signed up as Xbox Insider will be able to stream their downloaded games directly from their Xbox One to their Android smartphone or tablet now.

Microsoft's Jonathan Hildebrandt said that for the company public preview was an important step in delivering game streaming to Xbox players around the globe. This comes as a response to Sony’s PS4 Remote Play, through which PS4 games are streamed to Android devices. Testers were encouraged to share feedback and suggestions at the Xbox Insider Subreddit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram