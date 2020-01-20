Microsoft Xbox Streaming Preview Tests Begin: Check if You Can be a Tester Too

In a bid to let users stream Xbox games on Android phones and tablets, Microsoft has announced the provision of testing Xbox Console Streaming services globally. To have a go at it, you must be an Xbox Insider in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings in the US and UK regions only. You also need to have an Android device running Marshmallow (v6.0) or higher. You will also require a wireless Xbox One controller and a high-speed home internet network to support streaming. Once you download the ‘Xbox Game Streaming’ app from the Play Store and launch the app, a diagnosis routine will be performed.

In the diagnosis, the suitability of your home network, console, and the controller will be assessed. It will inform you whether your setup is good to function or needs any work before streaming. The report added that the streaming preview started globally from January 16, 2020. So, any user signed up as Xbox Insider will be able to stream their downloaded games directly from their Xbox One to their Android smartphone or tablet now.

Microsoft's Jonathan Hildebrandt said that for the company public preview was an important step in delivering game streaming to Xbox players around the globe. This comes as a response to Sony’s PS4 Remote Play, through which PS4 games are streamed to Android devices. Testers were encouraged to share feedback and suggestions at the Xbox Insider Subreddit.

