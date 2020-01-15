Take the pledge to vote

Microsoft Xbox to be a Part of E3 2020, Confirms Phil Spencer

Sony will be skipping E3 second time in a row.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
Microsoft Xbox to be a Part of E3 2020, Confirms Phil Spencer
Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, speaking at an earlier E3 event. (Image: AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWN)

Days after Sony confirmed that it will be skipping the E3 this year, Microsoft Xbox Head Phil Spencer has confirmed Xbox’s presence at the upcoming gaming expo. Phil appreciated the team for the effort while confirming it to be a part of the event. He wrote, “Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead for us. Our art form has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox. #XboxE3 #E32020”.

2020 marks an important year for both Sony as well as Microsoft. While Sony will be introducing its PS5, Microsoft will be launching the Xbox Series X this year. Now, with Sony taking a step backwards with its absence at E3 2020, Microsoft will most likely take the center stage at the event.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will be the next-gen Xbox console, which will be a bit different from its predecessors. On the new Xbox, one can play all previous generations of Xbox console games, along with Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2. E3 2020 runs from June 9 to June 11 and is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. A few days back, Sony announced that it is set to miss the event, second year in the row. However, the company might plan a bigger PlayStation 5 launch event soon, to keep its product into focus.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
