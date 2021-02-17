Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset With Rotating Earcups Launched: Price, Specifications & Availability

Microsoft has launched its new Xbox Wireless Headphones for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices. The headphones have been launched at a price of $99 (roughly Rs 7,300) and come with features like auto-mute, voice isolation, and direct pairing with an Xbox console. The Xbox Wireless Headsets further come with support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X.

The Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headsets also come with rotating earcup dials like the ones on Microsoft's Surface headphones that allow users to adjust the volume and game/chat balance. Priced at $99 (roughly Rs 7,300), the headphones have been made available for pre-orders in the United States. The headphones have even went out of stock, soon after the pre-orders were made live by Microsoft. Shipping for the Xbox Wireless Headset will start on March 16 in select regions. The headphones will also come to India on May 10, but Microsoft has not announced the India pricing yet.

In terms of specifications, the Xbox Wireless Headset are powered by 40mm drivers that are made from paper composite diaphragm and neodymium magnet. They have a response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and use Bluetooth 4.2 for connecting. The headset has a USB type-C port for charging, and is claimed to provide up to 15 hours of battery life. Further, 30 minutes of charging can get users up to 4 hours of listening time and the headphones take a total of three hours to get charged fully.

Microsoft says that Windows 10 devices require Bluetooth 4.2 or above, an Xbox Wireless adapter, or a USB type-C cable to work with the Xbox Wireless headphones. The headphones have a metal overhead band with the earcups having an oval design with polyurethane leather and foam. The mic also has a bendable design and there is also an LED indicator that lets users know if the mic is on or off.

The Xbox Wireless Headset has physical buttons for power, pairing, mute, and a dial on the left earcup for controlling the game/chat balance, while the dial on the left earcup controls volume. The headphones support Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X on Xbox consoles. There are also customisation options that allow users to adjust equaliser, auto-mute, LED brightness, bass boost, and mic-monitoring settings through the Xbox Accessories app.