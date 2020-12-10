Microsoft xCloud Beta Is Coming to iOS, iPadOS, and Windows in Spring 2021

Microsoft has revealed when it will bring its xCloud clod gaming service to Apple's iOS and Windows PCs. Microsoft has said that it will bring xCloud support for iPhone, iPad, and Windows PCs starting Spring 2021. While making the announcement on Wednesday, Microsoft said that the PC version of xCloud will be delivered through the Xbox app for Windows 10. It was reported in October that Microsoft will bring xCloud to iOS via a mobile web app some time in early 2021, which proved to be in line with Microsoft's recent announcement.

“In Spring 2021, we will take the next step in our journey to reach more players around the world by making cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on Windows PCs through the Xbox app and browser, and iOS devices through mobile web browser,” Jerret West, Microsoft's Xbox Marketing Chief said in a blog post. Microsoft said that this move will potentially add over a billion devices as a path to playing in the Xbox ecosystem. xCloud will still be bundled as part of Microsoft's $15 a month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Further, the company said that it plans to launch its cloud gaming service beta through the Game Pass to more markets in 2021 including Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico.

The delay in bringing Microsoft xCloud to iPhone and iPad came due to the restrictions Apple has imposed on iOS apps and cloud services. Due to Apple's restrictions, other cloud gaming services like Google's Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now have also taken a similar approach by launching their services as web apps. While Nvidia's GeForce is available now on iOS in beta, Google plans to launch an iOS version of Stadia via the mobile web before the end of this year.